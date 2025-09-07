Police searching for armed suspect after domestic dispute inside Maryland home
LEONARDTOWN, Md. - A search is underway in St. Mary's County after police say a man fled the scene of a domestic disturbance early Sunday morning.
What we know:
Michael Bronson Andrade is accused of confronting a victim with a firearm inside a home on Longfield Village Drive around 3:30 a.m.
He fled on foot when officers arrived at the scene.
Police say the incident appears to be isolated and related to a domestic situation.
What you can do:
Police say Andrade should still be considered armed and in the area of Chancellors Run Road.
He is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and about 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing camouflage shorts and a black shirt.
Residents may see a large police presence in the area as they continue to investigate.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office.