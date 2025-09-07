Police searching for armed suspect after domestic dispute inside Maryland home

article

A search is underway in St. Mary's County after police say a man fled the scene of a domestic disturbance early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Michael Bronson Andrade is accused of confronting a victim with a firearm inside a home on Longfield Village Drive around 3:30 a.m.

He fled on foot when officers arrived at the scene.

Police say the incident appears to be isolated and related to a domestic situation.

What you can do:

Police say Andrade should still be considered armed and in the area of Chancellors Run Road.

He is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and about 200 pounds, and was last seen wearing camouflage shorts and a black shirt.

Residents may see a large police presence in the area as they continue to investigate.