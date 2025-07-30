Police search for two suspects in Southeast DC 'bikini' burglary

The Brief Two suspects reportedly broke into a woman's home and assaulted her. The suspects were two young women wearing bikinis. Police are asking for help in identifying the suspects.



Two suspects broke into a woman’s home and assaulted her in Southeast DC on Thursday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 5000 block of Central Ave., SE, on July 24.

They say upon investigating, they found that two female suspects forced their way into the victim’s home and began assaulting her. The woman then grabbed a knife to defend herself, and both suspects fled the scene.

The two suspects were captured by surveillance camera footage.

What we don't know:

The suspects have not yet been identified, and the motive for the alleged attack is unknown.

Police are asking the public for help to find the women. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.