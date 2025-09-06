Police search for third suspect charged in Captiol Hill intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym's murder

The Brief Three teens have been charged with the shooting death of congressional intern Eric Tarpinian-Jachym in June. Two of the suspects have been arrested. A third is still not in custody. Court documents say a close family relative helped identify two of the suspects.



New details have emerged about the arrest of two teenagers charged in connection with the shooting death of a congressional intern in Washington, D.C., earlier this year, while police search for a third suspect.

What we know:

Officials announced the arrest of two teenagers on Friday, accused of murdering Eric Tarpinian-Jachym over the summer. Jailen Lucas and Kelvin Thomas have been taken into custody, according to U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, while Naquon Lucas has not yet been arrested.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on June 30, near the convention center, when multiple people got out of a car and opened fire on a group of people. A woman and a 16-year-old boy were also shot but survived.

Investigators believe Tarpinian-Jachym was not the intended target. Instead, officers believe the suspects were targeting two people riding bikes.

Tarpinian-Jachym was a senior majoring in finance with a minor in political science. He had been interning with the office of Kansas Rep. Ron Estes and previously served as a fellow with the Fund for American Studies.

What they're saying:

Police gathered evidence from surveillance cameras near the scene of the shooting, which showed the stolen car drive off from the shooting, to an apartment building where they lived.

According to court documents, a close relative of Jailen and Naquon Lucas helped identify them.

What's next:

Police say they're confident they'll arrest the third suspect. Jailen Lucas and Kelvin Thomas were held without bond on Saturday.