Police search for shed burglar in Montgomery County

Montgomery County Police are investigating a shed burglary that occurred on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in the 12300 block of Atherton Dr.

Police have released photos of the suspect and are asking for the public's assistance in identifying him. The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a white hat, a black shirt, brown cargo pants, and white shoes.

Via Montgomery County Police

According to police, the suspect went into the victim’s shed and placed stolen tools in a black backpack. As the suspect was walking away from the scene, the adult male victim confronted him and pulled on the backpack, causing the stolen tools to fall.

The suspect walked away from the scene without any stolen property.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.