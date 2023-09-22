Expand / Collapse search

Police search for missing sisters last seen Thursday in DC

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
WASHINGTON - Authorities in Washington, D.C. are asking for the public’s help as they search for two missing sisters last seen Thursday afternoon in the District.

Police say 13-year-old Darianna Brawner and 11-year-old Shamiya Brawner disappeared from the 1400 block of Girard Street around 4:30 p.m.

13-year-old Darianna Brawner (l) and 11-year-old Shamiya Brawner (r) (DC Police)

Darianna is about 5-feet-4-inches tall, 100 pounds, with short blue hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings with white lettering and a white shirt.

Shamiya is about 5-feet-4-inches tall, 120 pounds, with black braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing ripped black jeans, a black shirt and black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by phone at 202-727-9099 or text at 50411.