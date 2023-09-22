Police search for missing sisters last seen Thursday in DC

Authorities in Washington, D.C. are asking for the public’s help as they search for two missing sisters last seen Thursday afternoon in the District.

Police say 13-year-old Darianna Brawner and 11-year-old Shamiya Brawner disappeared from the 1400 block of Girard Street around 4:30 p.m.

13-year-old Darianna Brawner (l) and 11-year-old Shamiya Brawner (r) (DC Police)

Darianna is about 5-feet-4-inches tall, 100 pounds, with short blue hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black leggings with white lettering and a white shirt.

Shamiya is about 5-feet-4-inches tall, 120 pounds, with black braids and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing ripped black jeans, a black shirt and black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by phone at 202-727-9099 or text at 50411.