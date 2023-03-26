Police search for missing 8-year-old from Montgomery County

article

Police are searching for a missing 8-year-old girl from Montgomery County who may be traveling with her grandmother.

According to Montgomery County Police, Miriam Garcia was last seen around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday outside of her residence on Marshall Street in Gaithersburg.

Miriam is described as being 3 feet 6 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white jacket and black/white tie-dye pants.

Karla Vanessa Martinez, 41. (PHOTO: Montgomery County Police Department)

Police say that Miriam may be traveling outside of Maryland with her grandmother, Karla Vanessa Martinez, 41.

Karla is described as being 5 feet tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Miriam's family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police at 301-279-8000.