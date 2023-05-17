Police search for illegal ATV operator

Authorities are asking for help identifying the operator of an all-terrain vehicle who was photographed riding illegally on D.C. streets.

A photograph of the rider shows him operating the ATM Sunday, May 14th in the 2600 block of Benning Road in the northeast. He is dressed in all black.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ DC Police Department @DCPoliceDept

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

The District recently formed the ATV Investigation Unit made up of officials from the Violent Crime Suppression Units with the goal to recover illegal vehicles before they even hit the streets.