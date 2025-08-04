Police search for driver in fatal Temple Hills hit-and-run

The Brief A man was killed in a hit-and-run early Friday in Temple Hills. Police say the driver fled after hitting the victim on Branch Avenue. Authorities are searching for a dark-colored Honda Civic with front-end damage.



Authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Prince George’s County after a man was fatally struck early Friday morning.

What we know:

Police responded to the area near Branch Avenue and Woods Way in Temple Hills, where they found the victim in the roadway with severe trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the suspect was driving southbound on Branch Avenue and failed to remain on site after hitting the pedestrian. The vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored Honda Civic with likely front-end damage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.