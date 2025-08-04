Police search for driver in fatal Temple Hills hit-and-run
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Authorities are investigating a deadly hit-and-run in Prince George’s County after a man was fatally struck early Friday morning.
What we know:
Police responded to the area near Branch Avenue and Woods Way in Temple Hills, where they found the victim in the roadway with severe trauma. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe the suspect was driving southbound on Branch Avenue and failed to remain on site after hitting the pedestrian. The vehicle is believed to be a dark-colored Honda Civic with likely front-end damage.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.
The Source: Information in this article comes from The Prince George's County Police Department.