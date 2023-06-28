Police release sketch of suspect in Reston shooting

Reston Police have released a composite sketch of one of the believed suspects in an early morning shooting on June 18 in the 2500 block of Cornelia Road in Reston.

Police arrived and found the victim, an adult man, in the parking lot suffering from multiple gun shots to the upper body. Officers provided aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived. The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

Multiple witnesses heard gunfire and observed a White SUV fleeing the scene, police say.

According to a witness, the two suspects in the parking lot were attempting to break into the victim’s Dodge Charger. The victim then went outside to confront the suspects when he was shot.

Police say the second suspect is described as a white man, early 20s, with brown medium length hair, 5’10" and heavy set.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fairfax County Police.