From sheep to martial arts: A look back at patriotic moments on the White House South Lawn

The Brief The White House South Lawn has hosted patriotic events for more than a century, from Woodrow Wilson's wartime sheep flock to modern Fourth of July celebrations. Presidents have used the lawn to mark national milestones, including Richard Nixon's welcome-home event for Vietnam POWs and Gerald Ford's bicentennial dinner with Queen Elizabeth II. More recently, Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump have held large Independence Day celebrations on the South Lawn



The White House’s South Lawn has had its fair share of patriotic celebrations over the years.

From birthday dinners to fireworks displays, the lawn is known for being the venue for some of the largest presidential festivities and memorials.

The 20th century

1918: World War I victory sheep

In 1918, former President Woodrow Wilson brought a flock of sheep to graze the lawn. The flock, originally made up of 12 sheep and four lambs, was purchased at a farm in Bowie, Maryland.

The sheep were used as a natural lawnmower in order to free up groundskeepers so they could enlist or support the war effort.

The wool of the sheep was also auctioned off, raising over $50,000 to support the Red Cross War Relief Fund.

1973: President Richard Nixon’s welcome home dinner for Vietnam POWs

Known as the largest dinner in White House history, Nixon invited nearly 500 American prisoners of war from the Vietnam War to a gala on the South Lawn.

The event had a guest list of more than 1,300 people including celebrities like Bob Hope and performances by Sammy Davis Jr., Irving Berlin and Vic Damone.

The former prisoners, veterans, celebrities and their families enjoyed a dinner of Seafood Neptune and beef au jus under a massive yellow and orange striped tent. The event was so popular it was even broadcast on ABC.

1976: America’s 200th birthday

President Gerald Ford welcomed Queen Elizabeth II for a dinner on the South Lawn to celebrate the bicentennial.

The dinner symbolized America welcoming its former sovereign not as subjects, but instead as allies.

The 21st century

2002: President George W. Bush’s Fourth of July festivities

President Bush invited White House staff members and their families to relax on the lawn and enjoy a fireworks show.

The president joined the party by watching the display from the Truman Balcony.

2014: The Obamas celebrate Independence Day

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama hosted military heroes and their families for a Fourth of July Celebration on the lawn.

The event included a speech from President Obama along with a barbeque, concert and fireworks show.

2020: Trump’s Salute to America

President Trump also held a Fourth of July spectacle on the South Lawn during his first term.

Despite pushback from D.C. health officials due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Trump hosted first responders, doctors and nurses.

The event featured aerial demonstrations, music and military demonstrations along with one of the largest fireworks displays in U.S. history.

2024: President Biden’s Fourth of July Celebration

President Biden and the First Lady hosted a celebration for military and veteran families along with caregivers and survivors. He delivered remarks to the crowd and stood on the balcony with Vice President Harris to watch a fireworks show.

2026: President Trump’s birthday celebration & America’s 250th birthday

On June 14, Trump is scheduled to host UFC Freedom 250 on the lawn, coinciding with his 80th birthday and flag day.

Construction crews have built a massive temporary arena and octagonal fighting cage, where seven bouts are set to take place. The main event is the lightweight championship, Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje.







