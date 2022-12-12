Police release report on Metro Center station shooting

Authorities have released an incident report after an off-duty FBI special agent shot and killed a person inside Metro Center station last week.

According to FOX 5’s Bob Barnard, the report says the suspect, 28-year old Troy Bullock was involved in a physical altercation with the off-duty agent.

Bullock pushed the agent over a concrete railing, according to the report, causing both to fall about eight feet down behind the platform. The report then says the agent then shot Bullock, who died at the scene.

On Friday, Metro Transit Police released video showing multiple angles of the incident. Also released was video showing the rail operator bypassing the station after seeing what was unfolding.

The agent was transported with minor injuries. The investigation is continuing at this time.