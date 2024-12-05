Authorities have released images they say show a ‘person of interest’ in connection with the shooting death of a teen at a Denny’s restaurant in D.C. earlier this week.

Police say 18-year-old Jeremiah Law, of Fort Washington, was inside the restaurant in the 1200 block of Bladensburg Road around 10:49 a.m. on Tuesday when he was shot.

READ MORE: Police ID teen gunned down at DC Denny's restaurant; $25K reward offered

Police release ‘person of interest’ photos in deadly Denny’s shooting

He was found outside by first responders and transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Officials issued a lookout for two suspects, both described as Black men in their early 20s, last seen running on Bladensburg Road towards Benning Road. They say surveillance cameras captured images of one of them now described as a ‘person of interest.’

Detectives are offering a $25,000 to anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411.

READ MORE: Suspects wanted after man killed in shooting at Northeast DC Denny's, police say