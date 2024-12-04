Police ID teen gunned down at DC Denny's restaurant; $25K reward offered

Authorities have identified the teen shot and killed at a Washington, D.C. Denny's restaurant.

Police say 18-year-old Jeremiah Law, of Fort Washington, was inside the restaurant in the 1200 block of Bladensburg Road when he was shot. He was found outside by first responders and transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Officials have issued a lookout for two suspects, both described as Black men in their early 20s, last seen running on Bladensburg Road towards Benning Road.

D.C. police are offering a $25,000 to anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.