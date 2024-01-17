Police release identities of 10 and 14-year-old siblings found dead in Maryland home by sister

Maryland State Police have released the identities and additional details on the deaths of two young siblings found in their Cecil County home Tuesday.

Police say the children have been identified as 10-year-old Gaige Marshall Dehaven and 14-year-old Skylar Alice Marie Jones.

The two children were found unconscious in their home in the 600 block of Cole Street in Perryville by their 12-year-old sister around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 15.

The sister reported her brother and sister were suffering from an unknown medical condition. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The children lived in the home with their mother but police believe there was no one else in the home at the time.

The cause and manner of death remain unknown after autopsy results revealed no abnormalities. Investigators are now awaiting toxicology results.

Investigators and crime scene technicians with the Maryland State Police responded to process the scene for evidence. They found drug paraphernalia in the home along with "other items of evidentiary value."

The investigation is active and ongoing.