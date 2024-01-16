Police investigating 'suspicious' deaths of 10 and 14-year-old siblings found in Maryland home

Maryland State Police are investigating what they say are "suspicious" deaths of a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl who were found in their home in Perryville.

State police from the North East Barrack responded to the home in the 600 block of Cole Street around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a call from the Perryville Police Department about two children possibly suffering from cardiac arrest.

The two siblings were pronounced dead at the scene. The cause and manner of their deaths is not yet known. Autopsies will be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

According to police, the sister of the two children came home to find them unconscious. Police searched the house and the premises but found no indication of violence.

The two children were living in the house with their mother and Child Protective Services was called.

The investigation is ongoing. No additional information has been released at this time.