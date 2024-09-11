Police recover multiple guns from suspect following dispute in Virginia

Officers have arrested a man following a dispute in Virginia.

Police responded to a residence in the area of the 900 block of N. Ivy Street around 9:18 p.m. on September 10, for the report of a dispute inside a residence.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with the occupants of the residence by knocking and announcing themselves as law enforcement, during which they heard the noise of a firearm slide being racked inside the home.

Police executed a search warrant and took the suspect into custody and recovered a loaded firearm with an extended magazine, an AR-style rifle loaded with a drum magazine and ammunition.

According to police, the suspect was inside the residence when he became involved in a verbal dispute with the victim, during which he allegedly assaulted her. The victim left the residence prior to police arrival and was later safely located.

Eric Salvan, 56, of Arlington, Virginia was arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm and assault and battery.