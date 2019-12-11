Police: Pizza delivery driver shoots 2 teens who tried to rob him in Dallas

A grand jury will decide if a pizza delivery driver will face charges for shooting two teens who tried to rob him while he tried to make a delivery.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday in Northeast Dallas.

The driver was making a delivery at an apartment, when he was approached by two 15 year olds who were armed with guns.

Police say the driver shot both teens, killing one and wounding the other.

The delivery driver was not injured, while the injured suspect was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and is facing charges for aggravated robbery.

A late night pizza delivery led to a deadly encounter for one Papa John’s driver at the Village Apartments, a large complex near Central Expressway and Southwestern Boulevard.

The two teens approached the driver and demanded his property at gunpoint.

Advertisement

The driver, who police said has a license to carry, pulled out his own gun and fired at the two teens, killing one and injuring the other.

Brooke Salata lives two doors down from where the shooting happened.

She came home to the scene outside her building with police combing the area.

She said two detectives came to her door and told her the pizza delivery was for her apartment, but she said she didn't order a pizza and wasn't home at the time.

“They asked me where I've been and did I order a pizza, did I see anything? Have I heard from anyone or anything like that,” she said.

Dallas police wouldn't say if that suggests the robbers were trying to lure the delivery driver into a trap.

“It's kind of uncomfortable, it's a little scary, kind of creepy,” Salata added.

Other neighbors said they heard the shooting Tuesday night in what they describe as a neighborhood that is normally quiet.

Police released the delivery driver after questioning him.

The case will now go to a grand jury for review of the driver's actions, which is not unusual in a case like this.

“I think it's good. I think he should be able to carry a gun. The guy probably would've died if he didn't,” Salata said.

Papa John’s said they're cooperating with law enforcement, but wouldn't release details about what the driver said happened or if they allow employees to carry while on the job.