Valentine's Day in DC: Events, dinner spots & more things to do

Valentine's Day lands on a Saturday this year, and whether you’re spending it with friends or a significant other, it’s time to start booking activities or restaurants to celebrate the weekend.

DMV Valentine’s Day weekend activities

Candle making workshop

Candles With Attitude is hosting a romantic candle and room spray making workshop for Valentine's Day at Milkbar in D.C.

Time slots from 1pm - 8pm.

1525 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005

Book the activity here

Love to laugh Valentine’s Day Comedy Show

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a laugh at D.C. Comedy Club House from 9pm to 10:30pm.

2013 14th Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20009

Book the activity here

Candlelight Concerts

Enjoy a romantic concert night performed under candlelight.

Multiple locations.

Book the event here

Valentine's Day cake and cookie decorating class

Learn how to decorate cakes and cookies this Valentine’s day at Creative Grounds D.C. from 6pm-8pm.

1822 North Capitol Street Northwest

Washington, DC 20002

Book the event here

Salsa lesson

A beginner-friendly, no experience needed salsa dance lesson with a partner on Valentine's Day from 8pm-9pm.

2377 S Dove St, Alexandria, VA 22314

Book the event here

Valentine's Day party for adults with disabilities

Continue the Valentine’s celebrations on the 16th with a Valentine’s party designed especially for adults with disabilities.

707 Cady Drive

Fort Washington, MD 20744

Book the event here

Ice skating

Although icy temperatures are continuing around the DMV area, it’s time to defrost the ice skating skills to go for a spin at a rink on Valentine's Day.

Multiple locations:

National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden ice rink

Washington Harbour ice rink

The Wharf ice rink

Canal Park ice rink

D.C. Restaurants for Valentine's Day

La Grande Boucherie

Just a block away from the White House, this restaurant features classic and modern French dishes with a focus on the meat program.

Le Diplomate

This restaurant, located near Logan Circle, appreciates and replicates a French cafe culture and offers a Valentine’s Day menu.

Zaytinya

Zaytinya offers a mezze menu inspired by Greek, Turkish and Lebanese cuisines, and is located in front of the National Portrait Gallery.

Il Canale

Enjoy a romantic night at Il Canale in Georgetown, an Italian restaurant known for its Neapolitan pizza.

The Hamilton

The Hamilton is a hybrid live music and restaurant venue near the White House featuring local, fresh and sustainable foods across their menus.

The Sovereign

Located in Georgetown, The Sovereign offers Belgian dishes that draw on French, German and Dutch cooking techniques.

Others:

Alara

Ted’s Bulletin

El Techo

Sushi Taro

The Admiral

Founding Farmers DC

Agora

Iron Gate





The Source: Information in this story comes from Eventbrite and individual business websites, plus previous FOX 5 DC reporting.



