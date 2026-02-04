Valentine's Day in DC: Events, dinner spots & more things to do
WASHINGTON - Valentine's Day lands on a Saturday this year, and whether you’re spending it with friends or a significant other, it’s time to start booking activities or restaurants to celebrate the weekend.
DMV Valentine’s Day weekend activities
Candle making workshop
Candles With Attitude is hosting a romantic candle and room spray making workshop for Valentine's Day at Milkbar in D.C.
- Time slots from 1pm - 8pm.
- 1525 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005
- Book the activity here.
Love to laugh Valentine’s Day Comedy Show
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a laugh at D.C. Comedy Club House from 9pm to 10:30pm.
- 2013 14th Street Northwest
- Washington, DC 20009
- Book the activity here.
Candlelight Concerts
Enjoy a romantic concert night performed under candlelight.
- Multiple locations.
- Book the event here.
Valentine's Day cake and cookie decorating class
Learn how to decorate cakes and cookies this Valentine’s day at Creative Grounds D.C. from 6pm-8pm.
- 1822 North Capitol Street Northwest
- Washington, DC 20002
- Book the event here.
Salsa lesson
A beginner-friendly, no experience needed salsa dance lesson with a partner on Valentine's Day from 8pm-9pm.
- 2377 S Dove St, Alexandria, VA 22314
- Book the event here.
Valentine's Day party for adults with disabilities
Continue the Valentine’s celebrations on the 16th with a Valentine’s party designed especially for adults with disabilities.
- 707 Cady Drive
- Fort Washington, MD 20744
- Book the event here.
Ice skating
Although icy temperatures are continuing around the DMV area, it’s time to defrost the ice skating skills to go for a spin at a rink on Valentine's Day.
Multiple locations:
- National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden ice rink
- Washington Harbour ice rink
- The Wharf ice rink
- Canal Park ice rink
D.C. Restaurants for Valentine's Day
Just a block away from the White House, this restaurant features classic and modern French dishes with a focus on the meat program.
This restaurant, located near Logan Circle, appreciates and replicates a French cafe culture and offers a Valentine’s Day menu.
Zaytinya offers a mezze menu inspired by Greek, Turkish and Lebanese cuisines, and is located in front of the National Portrait Gallery.
Enjoy a romantic night at Il Canale in Georgetown, an Italian restaurant known for its Neapolitan pizza.
The Hamilton is a hybrid live music and restaurant venue near the White House featuring local, fresh and sustainable foods across their menus.
Located in Georgetown, The Sovereign offers Belgian dishes that draw on French, German and Dutch cooking techniques.
Others:
- Alara
- Ted’s Bulletin
- El Techo
- Sushi Taro
- The Admiral
- Founding Farmers DC
- Agora
- Iron Gate
The Source: Information in this story comes from Eventbrite and individual business websites, plus previous FOX 5 DC reporting.