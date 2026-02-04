Expand / Collapse search

Valentine's Day in DC: Events, dinner spots & more things to do

By Sara Shibata
Published  February 4, 2026 2:18pm EST
Things To Do in the DMV
FOX 5 DC
WASHINGTON - Valentine's Day lands on a Saturday this year, and whether you’re spending it with friends or a significant other, it’s time to start booking activities or restaurants to celebrate the weekend. 

DMV Valentine’s Day weekend activities

Candle making workshop 

Candles With Attitude is hosting a romantic candle and room spray making workshop for Valentine's Day at Milkbar in D.C. 

  • Time slots from 1pm - 8pm. 
  • 1525 15th St NW, Washington, DC 20005 
  • Book the activity here

Love to laugh Valentine’s Day Comedy Show 

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a laugh at D.C. Comedy Club House from 9pm to 10:30pm.

  • 2013 14th Street Northwest
  • Washington, DC 20009
  • Book the activity here

Candlelight Concerts 

Enjoy a romantic concert night performed under candlelight.

  • Multiple locations. 
  • Book the event here

Valentine's Day cake and cookie decorating class

Learn how to decorate cakes and cookies this Valentine’s day at Creative Grounds D.C. from 6pm-8pm.

  • 1822 North Capitol Street Northwest
  • Washington, DC 20002
  • Book the event here

Salsa lesson 

A beginner-friendly, no experience needed salsa dance lesson with a partner on Valentine's Day from 8pm-9pm. 

  • 2377 S Dove St, Alexandria, VA 22314
  • Book the event here.  

Valentine's Day party for adults with disabilities 

Continue the Valentine’s celebrations on the 16th with a Valentine’s party designed especially for adults with disabilities. 

  • 707 Cady Drive
  • Fort Washington, MD 20744
  • Book the event here

Ice skating 

Although icy temperatures are continuing around the DMV area, it’s time to defrost the ice skating skills to go for a spin at a rink on Valentine's Day. 

Multiple locations:

  • National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden ice rink 
  • Washington Harbour ice rink
  • The Wharf ice rink
  • Canal Park ice rink 

D.C. Restaurants for Valentine's Day

La Grande Boucherie 

Just a block away from the White House, this restaurant features classic and modern French dishes with a focus on the meat program. 

Le Diplomate 

This restaurant, located near Logan Circle, appreciates and replicates a French cafe culture and offers a Valentine’s Day menu. 

Zaytinya

Zaytinya offers a mezze menu inspired by Greek, Turkish and Lebanese cuisines, and is located in front of the National Portrait Gallery. 

Il Canale 

Enjoy a romantic night at Il Canale in Georgetown, an Italian restaurant known for its Neapolitan pizza. 

The Hamilton

The Hamilton is a hybrid live music and restaurant venue near the White House featuring local, fresh and sustainable foods across their menus. 

The Sovereign 

Located in Georgetown, The Sovereign offers Belgian dishes that draw on French, German and Dutch cooking techniques.  

Others:

  • Alara 
  • Ted’s Bulletin 
  • El Techo 
  • Sushi Taro 
  • The Admiral 
  • Founding Farmers DC
  • Agora 
  • Iron Gate 
The Source: Information in this story comes from Eventbrite and individual business websites, plus previous FOX 5 DC reporting. 


 

