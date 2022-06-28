Police officers appear to spray young women at La Plata car wash in viral video

The La Plata Police Department is investigating whether their officers were involved in a social media video that appears to show two young women getting sprayed down at a Charles County car wash.

The young women are seen posing both on the hood of the vehicle and around it.

The investigation arrives after a short video was posted to Facebook that appears to show a behind-the-scenes account.

At least one officer can be seen holding a hose in their hand as two young women sit propped up on the hood of a pick-up truck.

The scene, which appears to involve more than one La Plata police officer, took place at the J. L. Sprague Car Wash off of South Crain Highway in La Plata, Maryland.

In the video, you also hear the person filming repeat the words, "Look at the tax dollars of La Plata, Maryland at its best."

The person who later posted the video to Facebook, Tyronne Shorter, declined to interview with FOX 5 on camera.

He did speak about the video over the phone.

Shorter claimed to have actually witnessed an officer spray the two young ladies, prompting him to film on his cell phone.

He told FOX 5 that he had just left a nearby laundry mat around 11 p.m. on Sunday night when he noticed an unusual number of car lights at the car wash and decided to check out the area.

The video has garnered a lot of attention and a long list of comments on Facebook.

There's a comment that includes another clip from the car wash, which shows the two young ladies dancing, and moving around a soapy pick-up truck.

The video plays over an Ellie Goulding song and includes the hashtag: #carwashchallenge.

What isn't visible is who is actually filming and spraying the two young women.

"I really don’t know, maybe they were investigating what the girls were doing on the car. I don’t know," said one man at the car wash on Tuesday.

"Just do better. Like, do things that are actually going to, you know, benefit this town. Not make us look insane," said a mother at the car wash with her daughters.

The La Plata Police Chief did not respond to an email or calls from FOX 5 for comment on Tuesday. A response from the La Plata Police Department posted to Facebook on Monday read:

The La Plata Police Department is examining the facts of a June 26, 2022 video posted on social media at a La Plata car wash which allegedly involves our police officers. Once we have all the facts involving our police officers, the department will issue an official public statement.

FOX 5 also tried to reach out to one of the two women on the social media video but did not hear back. At least two different people involved believe the young women are not minors.

A source with knowledge of the investigation told FOX 5 that was not the first group of young women to visit the car wash that day. Others may have also engagedd in the same kind of activity.

We’re told this apparently has to do with a car wash TikTok challenge.