Police officer hurt in crash that left vehicle on side in Prince George's County
LANHAM, Md. - A police officer was injured after a crash early Tuesday morning in Prince George's County.
The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on Annapolis Road at the I-495 off-ramp in Lanham.
The vehicle flipped onto its side, trapping the officer inside temporarily.
The cause of the crash is not known. The condition of the officer has not been released.
