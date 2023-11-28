Police offer $5,000 reward in connection with Virginia man’s murder

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward in connection to the murder of a Virginia man they say was gunned down earlier this month in Triangle.

Officers say 26-year-old Quatrail Raynard Smalls, of Big Stone Gap, was shot and killed around 8:40 p.m. on November 14 in the 3700 block of Wharf Lane.

Detectives identified the suspect as 27-year-old Tyus James Terrell of the 100 block of Mansfield Street in Fredericksburg. He is wanted for murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators believe the two men were known to each other. The motive for the shooting is still unclear.

Police say attempts to locate Terrell have been unsuccessful. He is approximately 5-feet-11-inches tall, 200 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his chest.

The $5,000 reward is for information that leads to Terrell’s arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 703-792-6500 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip.