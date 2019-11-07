Police: Missing Germantown woman was last seen Oct. 30
GERMANTOWN, Md. - Montgomery County police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a Germantown woman who was last seen on Oct. 30 at her job.
Police began looking for 27-year-old Susan Marie Arenales after her co-workers checked on her at her home in the 20700 block of Crystal Hill Circle on Nov. 6.
Arenales is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 165 pounds.
She has blue eyes and blonde hair.
If you can help police find her, call (301) 279-8000.