Police: Man shot, killed in northwest DC

A man was shot and killed in northwest DC, according to police.

Officers were called to the 600 Block of Jefferson St NW where the victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was conscious and breathing at the time officers arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide. Check back for updates on this developing story.