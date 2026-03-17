Police activity on I-495 causes major delays

All lanes of Interstate 495 in Prince George’s County are closed Tuesday morning because of police activity, officials say.

What we know:

The Maryland State Highway Administration reports the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway is shut down at Exit 4, MD‑414.

The Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination program posted on X that delays are already backing up to MD‑210, and an extended closure is expected.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.