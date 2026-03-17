Police activity on I-495 causes major delays
PRINCE GEORGE'S CO., Md. - All lanes of Interstate 495 in Prince George’s County are closed Tuesday morning because of police activity, officials say.
What we know:
The Maryland State Highway Administration reports the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway is shut down at Exit 4, MD‑414.
The Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination program posted on X that delays are already backing up to MD‑210, and an extended closure is expected.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program and the MD State Highway Adm.