Police issue warning after skimming device located in Takoma Park area

Police have issued a warning after a skimming device was found in the Takoma Park area.

A skimmer, or credit card and debit card reading device, can grab data off a credit or debit card's magnetic stripe without your knowledge.

Typically, they can be found attached to payment terminals, automated teller machines, or at gas pumps.

Federal Trade Commission Tips To Help You Avoid A Skimmer When You Gas Up:

- Make sure the gas pump panel is closed and doesn't show signs of tampering. Many stations now put security seals over the cabinet panel. If the pump panel is opened, the label will read "void."

- Look at the card reader itself. Does it look different than other readers at the station? For example, the card reader on the left has a skimmer attached; the reader on the right doesn't.

- Try to wiggle the card reader before you put in your card. If it moves, report it to the attendant. Then use a different pump.

- If you use a debit card at the pump, run it as a credit card instead of entering a PIN. That way, the PIN is safe and the money isn't deducted immediately from your account.

- If you're really concerned about skimmers, pay inside rather than at the pump.

- Monitor your credit card and bank accounts regularly to spot unauthorized charges.

- If your credit card has been compromised, report it to your bank or card issuer. Federal law limits your liability if your credit, ATM, or debit card is lost or stolen, but your liability may depend on how quickly you report the loss or theft.

