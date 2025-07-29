Police investigating several armed robberies in DC

The Brief Suspects robbed at least seven businesses between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. The suspects wore masks, but were caught on surveillance in Southeast and Northeast D.C. Police are asking for help in identifying the suspects.



Multiple masked suspects robbed at least seven businesses in D.C. early Tuesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

What we know:

The suspects forcibly entered multiple businesses and took property between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. The suspects then fled in a red van with tinted windows, no front tag and black wheels.

Three of the suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras at these locations:

At approximately 1:05 a.m., in the Unit block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 1:35 a.m., two businesses in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 1:40 a.m., in the 500 block of 8th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:44 a.m., in the 500 block of 8th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 2:00 a.m., in the 300 block of Morse Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:07 a.m., in the 300 block of Morse Street, Northeast.

At approximately 2:19 a.m., in the 3400 block of 8th Street, Northeast.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to call (202) 727-9099, or text the Metropolitan Police Department tip line at 50411.