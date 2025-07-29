Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating several armed robberies in DC

By Kennedy Morgan
Published  July 29, 2025 11:34pm EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

The Brief

    • Suspects robbed at least seven businesses between 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m.
    • The suspects wore masks, but were caught on surveillance in Southeast and Northeast D.C.
    • Police are asking for help in identifying the suspects.

WASHINGTON - Multiple masked suspects robbed at least seven businesses in D.C. early Tuesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

What we know:

The suspects forcibly entered multiple businesses and took property between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. The suspects then fled in a red van with tinted windows, no front tag and black wheels.

Three of the suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras at these locations:

  • At approximately 1:05 a.m., in the Unit block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast.
  • At approximately 1:35 a.m., two businesses in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. 
  • At approximately 1:40 a.m., in the 500 block of 8th Street, Southeast.
  • At approximately 1:44 a.m., in the 500 block of 8th Street, Southeast.
  • At approximately 2:00 a.m., in the 300 block of Morse Street, Northeast.
  • At approximately 2:07 a.m., in the 300 block of Morse Street, Northeast.
  • At approximately 2:19 a.m., in the 3400 block of 8th Street, Northeast.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to call (202) 727-9099, or text the Metropolitan Police Department tip line at 50411.

NewsWashington, D.C.Crime and Public Safety