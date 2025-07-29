Police investigating several armed robberies in DC
WASHINGTON - Multiple masked suspects robbed at least seven businesses in D.C. early Tuesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
What we know:
The suspects forcibly entered multiple businesses and took property between the hours of 1 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. The suspects then fled in a red van with tinted windows, no front tag and black wheels.
Three of the suspects and the suspects’ vehicle were captured by surveillance cameras at these locations:
- At approximately 1:05 a.m., in the Unit block of Potomac Avenue, Southeast.
- At approximately 1:35 a.m., two businesses in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast.
- At approximately 1:40 a.m., in the 500 block of 8th Street, Southeast.
- At approximately 1:44 a.m., in the 500 block of 8th Street, Southeast.
- At approximately 2:00 a.m., in the 300 block of Morse Street, Northeast.
- At approximately 2:07 a.m., in the 300 block of Morse Street, Northeast.
- At approximately 2:19 a.m., in the 3400 block of 8th Street, Northeast.
What you can do:
Police are asking anyone with information to call (202) 727-9099, or text the Metropolitan Police Department tip line at 50411.