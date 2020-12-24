Police investigating armed carjacking, abduction of delivery truck drivers in Prince George's County

The Maryland State Police are investigating the armed carjacking and abduction of two delivery truck drivers in Prince George's County that happened early Christmas Eve near College Park.

Police say at around 5 a.m. Thursday, the victims, who were operating a yellow Freightliner box truck, say they were exiting onto the inner loop of I-495 from I-95 South when they were approached by two vehicles – a relatively new black Dodge Durango and a black Mercedes sedan.

READ MORE: UPS workers held at gunpoint in Northeast DC while making deliveries

The victims told police the two vehicles forced them off of the road at gunpoint and demanded them to get out of their delivery truck.

Police say, five men, two who were wielding firearms, forced the drivers to get into the back of the truck where over 100 packages were being stored. All five suspects were described as wearing black or dark clothing with full face coverings.

READ MORE: Amazon vehicle stolen, driver robbed in Southeast DC, police say

The victims told police they were then transported to an unknown location, which they believed to be in Maryland, where the reported suspects held them inside the truck while they removed the packages.

Advertisement

After the truck was fully unloaded, police say the victims were released along with their delivery truck.

READ MORE: FBI warns of rise in carjackings in DC-area during holiday season

Police say, at this time, the victims are not being identified. One is from Washington, D.C. and the other is from Forestville, Md.

Neither of the victims reported any injuries to the police.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Maryland State Police at the College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101. Callers may remain confidential.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather