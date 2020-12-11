Amazon vehicle stolen, driver robbed in Southeast DC, police say

Authorities say an Amazon vehicle was stolen and the driver robbed Thursday night in Southeast, D.C.

Close-up of logo for Amazon Prime service on the side of a branded delivery truck in San Ramon, California; Amazon announced that it would hire thousands more delivery drivers to increase 1 day shipping options beginning in 2019, July 12, 2019. (Phot Expand

The incident was reported in the 3300 block of 14th Place shortly after 6 p.m.

Officers say the vehicle was recovered less than a mile away in the 3200 block of 12th Place.

The incident is currently under investigation.