UPS workers held at gunpoint in Northeast DC while making deliveries

A UPS delivery van driver says he was completing a delivery in Northeast D.C. when an armed suspect brandished a handgun and grabbed packages from the van, according to Metropolitan Police.

Officers responded to a call at 333 16th St. NE where an armed robbery had been reported. Two victims on the scene, both of whom work for UPS, say they were stopped to make a delivery and were standing at the back of the van.

One of the workers says a black sedan then stopped and angled itself next to the UPS van. They say one of the suspects produced a black handgun.

One of the suspects told one of the employees to open the hatch while they were still holding the handgun.

The suspect grabbed approximately 15 packages and loaded them into the black sedan before climbing into the passenger seat and speeding away, heading southbound on 16th St. NE, with another suspect in the driver's seat.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information, please contact the Metropolitan Police Department.