Police investigating multiple sexual assaults reported on trails in Fredericksburg

The Brief Police in Fredericksburg are investigating three recent sexual assaults on trails in the area. The incidents occurred along the Canal Path and Heritage Trail. Anyone who may have witnessed any of these assaults or may have surveillance footage from the area is asked to contact police.



Fredericksburg police are investigating three recent sexual assault incidents that occurred along the Canal Path and Heritage Trail.

What we know:

Police say the first sexual battery occurred along the Canal Path on March 19. The alleged suspect in this assault approached a female, grabbed her buttocks and then fled on foot.

The suspect in this case was described as a man approximately 5’10", between the ages of 25 and 35 with a medium build.

The second sexual battery occurred along the Heritage Trail on March 23. In that instance, the suspect approached a female, grabbed her buttocks and then fled on foot. That suspect was described as a man, approximately 5’11" to 6’1", with a medium build.

The third sexual battery occurred along the Heritage Trail on March 25, at approximately 12:40 p.m. The suspect once again approached a female, grabbed her buttocks, and then fled on foot. He was described as possibly Hispanic, approximately 5’7", with short black hair.

Investigation ongoing:

The Fredericksburg Police Department is also continuing to investigate a sexual assault that occurred on Oct. 19, 2025, at approximately 9:00 p.m. on the canal path between Washington Avenue and Emancipation Highway near Cossey Pond.

The suspect in this case is described as a male, approximately 5’4’’ or 5’5’’, with a medium build, possibly Middle Eastern, Hispanic or Indian.

"The Fredericksburg Police Department takes these incidents very seriously and will be increasing patrols along the canal path while remaining committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens. We remind community members to stay vigilant while walking or exercising outdoors, especially after dark, and to promptly report any suspicious activity," the department said in a press release.

Anyone who may have witnessed any of these assaults or may have surveillance footage from the area or surrounding areas is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department immediately.