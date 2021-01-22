Police investigating after Maryland congressman allegedly brought a concealed gun into Capitol: report

Police are investigating after Maryland Congressman Andy Harris reportedly triggered a metal detector while carrying a gun into the Capitol building, according to reports.

The metal detectors were installed in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that led to five deaths, and sent lawmakers and journalists scrambling for secure locations.

A source told the Washington Post that a security officer saw the gun, and that the Eastern Shore representative did not carry it onto the Floor.

Lawmakers are permitted to carry firearms on the Capitol grounds, but they are forbidden from bringing them into the Senate or House chambers, the Post points out.

Harris made headlines recently when he defended his decision to contest the 2020 election in the wake of the Capitol riot.

The incident erupted after supporters of President Trump left a rally and surged into the Capitol. During the rally, Trump maintained his claim that the election was fraudulent.

While a number of lawmakers reversed their position on the election results, Harris stood fast.

Maryland Democrats alleged that Harris stance made him complicit in the attacks.

You can read more about the gun incident on the Washington Post’s website.

