DC officials react to congresswoman who vows to ‘carry Glock to congress’

A Colorado Congresswoman-elect’s promise to "carry her Glock to congress" prompted a strong response from D.C. officials on Monday.

Lauren Boebert – a guns-rights activist who defeated incumbent Scott Tipton in the 2020 primary – posted a video on Twitter on Sunday declaring her intent on Sunday.

Calling the District "one of the most liberal cities in America," Boebert noted that she "refuses to give up her rights, especially her second-amendment rights."

The congresswoman-elect can be seen apparently loading and holstering a gun, and then walking through D.C.’s streets.

It is not clear whether she is actually carrying the gun during the street scenes.

The District of Columbia permits concealed carry as long as the weapon is registered with D.C. police. The District does not permit guns registered according to other states’ concealed-carry laws.

FOX 5 has reached out to Boebert’s offices to see if she has registered a handgun with D.C. police.

Moreover, guns are strictly forbidden in a wide swath of public places in the District.

They are not barred, however, from the Capitol Grounds, which are under the jurisdiction of U.S. Capitol police.

Newly appointed D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee said he was only recently informed about the video, but he plans to reach out to Boebert’s office.

"We plan to reach out to the Congresswoman’s office to make sure she is aware of what the laws of the District of Columbia are, what the restrictions are, and that Congresswoman – whoever it is – I guess she’s from Colorado – will be subjected to the same penalties as anyone else that’s caught carrying a firearm unlawfully," Contee said.

In the video, Boebert characterizes the District as one of the country’s "top 10 most dangerous cities" in the U.S. The claim appears to be unsupported.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser says she’s concerned about Boebert’s stance on guns in the capital.

"This is serious business. We should all take very seriously an American’s ability to exercise his or her first amendment rights, and we do. But we also have to know that we have a very serious threat to our democracy right now. That the will of the American people through a fair and just election is being questioned and violence is being incited," Bowser said.

The mayor elaborated, saying that such calls for violence presents a threat to law enforcement.

"That leaves the men and women who have sworn to protect public safety in a very difficult position – the men and women of the Metropolitan Police Department, United State Park Police, United States Capitol Police, the Secret Service – are all going to be out to protect the first amendment, but also to protect people and property. It angers me that any elected official would incite violence, put our city at risk, to put these men and women in law enforcement at risk, our residents at risk, and our beautiful city at risk," the mayor said.

