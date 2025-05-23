Police investigating after 3 men shot in Southeast DC

The Brief Three people were shot in Southeast D.C., according to D.C. police. The victims were three adult males. Police say homicide units are responding to the scene. No suspects have been identified at this time.



D.C. police are investigating after three people were found shot in Southeast D.C. Friday night.

What we know:

Police say the call came in at 10:58 p.m. Officers responded to the 4200 block of 4th Street, SE, for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, police found three victims—two adult males who were not conscious and not breathing, and one adult male who is conscious and breathing.

What we don't know:

It's not yet known just how serious the men's injuries are but police did tell FOX 5 that homicide units have been called the scene.

At this time, police are looking for a black vehicle with tinted windows in connection to the shooting. No description of any suspect(s) has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



