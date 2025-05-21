Police investigating after 3 men shot in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Prince William County police are investigating a shooting that left three men injured in Woodbridge.
What we know:
According to police, the shooting happened behind a shopping center in the 14200 block of Smoketown Road around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police say the shooting was contained to a wooded area and no others were involved. They say three individuals were found at the scene with gunshot injuries.
What we don't know:
At this time, the extent of the victims' injuries are unknown. Police also have not released details on any suspect(s) or a motive for the shooting.
They say residents can expect a continued police presence in the area as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: Prince William County Police Department