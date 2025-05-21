Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating after 3 men shot in Woodbridge

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  May 21, 2025 8:31pm EDT
The Brief

    • Three people were injured in a shooting in Woodbridge, police say.
    • According to police, the shooting happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. 
    • At this time, no arrests have been made. 

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Prince William County police are investigating a shooting that left three men injured in Woodbridge. 

What we know:

According to police, the shooting happened behind a shopping center in the 14200 block of Smoketown Road around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. 

Police say the shooting was contained to a wooded area and no others were involved. They say three individuals were found at the scene with gunshot injuries. 

What we don't know:

At this time, the extent of the victims' injuries are unknown. Police also have not released details on any suspect(s) or a motive for the shooting. 

They say residents can expect a continued police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source: Prince William County Police Department

