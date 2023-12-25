Police investigating 2 Christmas Eve stabbings in Northeast DC

Two people were injured in separate stabbings in Northeast D.C. on Christmas Eve, according to MPD.

The first stabbing happened near the intersection of 1st Street NE and Florida Avenue NE around 2 p.m. on Dec. 24.

Police issued a lookout for a Black man wearing an orange sweater, last seen walking east on Florida Avenue.

A second stabbing occurred in the 400 block of 55th St NE. No details were released concerning the victim or suspect in that case.

Anyone with information on either of these cases is asked to contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.