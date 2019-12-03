Police investigate overnight smash and grab incidents at Montgomery County businesses

Authorities say early morning incidents at businesses in Montgomery County are being investigated as smash and grabs.

Police say the first was reported Tuesday around 2:17 a.m. at the Lockwood Pharmacy on Lockwood Drive in Silver Spring. At this time it is unclear if anything was taken from the location.

The second was reported around 2:40 a.m. at the La Fonda Paisa bakery on Muddy Branch Road in Gaithersburg. Police cannot say what was taken at this time.

No arrests have been made in either incident and investigators are not saying if the two are connected.

In Takoma Park, authorities are investigating two overnight incidents at businesses on Flower Avenue. Video from the scene shows broken glass being cleaned up at the Beijing Delight restaurant and at a laundromat next door. Officials have not said if the Takoma Park incidents are being investigated as smash and grabs.