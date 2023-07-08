Expand / Collapse search

Police investigate overnight fatal pedestrian crash in Bailey's Crossroads

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A fatal pedestrian crash that occurred at 2:13 a.m. on Columbia Pike and Powell Lane, in the Bailey’s Crossroads area is under investigation.

According to detectives, the driver of a 2010 BMW was traveling eastbound on Columbia Pike near Lincolnia Road when it struck a pedestrian. The driver of the car has been identified as 33-year-old Benjamin Lopez Encinas. The pedestrian has been identified as 26-year-old Luis Fernando Jimenez Rodriguez.

The suspect, Encinas was later located and taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and transported to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of this crash.

