Police investigate deadly shooting in Northeast DC Friday night

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting in Northeast D.C. Friday night.

It happened in the 3800 block of Commodore Joshua Barney Drive just after 8:30 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 20 year old man who had been shot. The victim was rushed to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Metropolitan Police Department is currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099, or submit an anonymous tip by sending a text message to 50411.