Police in Howard County locate 7-year-old boy reported missing in Ellicott City

UPDATE: Lana Owen Ayara has been located unharmed, police say.

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) — Police in Howard County are seeking the public's help in locating a missing 7-year-old boy from Ellicott City.

Lana Owen Ayara, who attends Hollifield Station Elementary School, got off the school bus at his normal spot but went missing afterward, according to police.

