Police identify woman hit, killed by USPS mail truck in Montgomery County

The Brief Police identified the victim as 64-year-old Mairi Morrison Thursday Morrison was on the sidewalk, according to police, when she was hit The deadly collision was caught on security video



Montgomery County Police have released the identity of the woman hit and killed by a postal service van on Wednesday. Her name, according to police, is Mairi Morrison and she was 64 years old.

The collision:

Montgomery County Police say around 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 16, officers and Montgomery County Fire responded to the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and Plyers Mill Road.

The investigation, they said, revealed that the driver of the van was exiting the Mobil gas station in the 10600 block of Connecticut Avenue and preparing to turn northbound onto Connecticut Avenue.

Police said Morrison was then struck by the van while walking across the apron of the driveway of the gas station. The driver of the van remained at the scene, according to investigators, who added that Good Samaritans ran to the scene to help her until police and Fire Rescue arrived.

How she's remembered:

Morrison’s neighbors told FOX 5 she was at one point a law professor. They described her as kind, pleasant, and someone who enjoyed going on walks.

"I can’t tell you, it was such a shock," her neighbor George Martin Jr. told FOX 5. "We saw Mairi at a restaurant only a week or two ago, and she was doing fine, and we were pleased to see how well she was doing. It was just very pleasant to see her, and to see what happened yesterday it was shocking," he said.

The investigation:

Officers say the investigation into the collision is ongoing and will take several weeks to complete. No one has been charged in connection with the incident, they said.