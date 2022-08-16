Police identify man shot, killed in Temple Hills; possible road rage suspected

Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed over the weekend in Temple Hills and say his death may be linked to a possible road rage incident.

Officers say 51-year-old Terrence Koonce of Fort Washington was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road Sunday around 9:25 p.m.

Koonce was transported to the hospital where he later died. Detectives are working to identify suspects and a motive at this time. Preliminarily, detectives are looking into whether Koonce’s death was a result of a possible road rage incident.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512.

A rash of shootings in Prince George’s County has left four men, including Koonce, and a teenager dead since Friday.