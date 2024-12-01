Police identify man killed in Prince George's County as community activist Cornelius McDonald

article

A 33-year-old community activist was gunned down over the holiday weekend in Prince George’s County.

Cornelius McDonald, who lived in Upper Marlboro, was shot outside of Jasper's Restaurant in the 9600 block of Lottsford Court around 12:45 a.m. Friday, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

McDonald was a crisis hotline worker and support worker for youth, according to his LinkedIn profile.

"Not only was he a high school classmate of mine, but a father and beloved member of our community," FOX 5's Mikea Turner said. "Neal was known as ‘the voice of the next generation’ and ran Stay SOLID, an organization that supports youth mental health."

Investigators are still working to identify and arrest the suspect who fled the scene following the shooting.

Detectives are still looking into whether the suspect and victim were involved in an altercation prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-516-2512.