Man shot, killed in early morning Prince George's County shooting

Gun shots rang out in a Prince George's County neighborhood early Friday morning.

Police responded to the area of 9600 block of Lottsford Court, Jasper's Restaurant for the sound of gunshots around 12:45 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, police discovered an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.

This remains an ongoing investigation.