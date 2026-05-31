Horse rescued after leg trapped on bridge at Patuxent River State Park

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The Brief A horse became trapped after its leg fell through a wooden pedestrian bridge at Patuxent River State Park on Sunday afternoon. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews assisted in the rescue, which took several hours, according to officials. Once the horse was extricated, responders reported the animal was able to stand and bear weight, though it sustained soft tissue injuries that were not considered life-threatening.



Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service crews assisted in the rescue of a horse that became trapped after its leg fell through a wooden pedestrian bridge at Patuxent River State Park on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Crews were dispatched shortly after 1:40 p.m. to the 23200 block of Georgia Avenue for an initial report of an injured person on a trail. Responders instead found a horse with its leg stuck through the bridge structure along the Red Trail.

The Montgomery County Technical Rescue Team and a veterinarian were called to the scene. Officials said the horse was sedated while crews worked to carefully free its leg from the bridge, which took several hours.

Once the horse was extricated, responders reported the animal was able to stand and bear weight, though it sustained soft tissue injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

After the sedation wore off, the horse was helped out of the trail area with assistance from Montgomery County and Howard County fire personnel, officials said.

Dig deeper:

An unrelated injured person initially reported in the call was also located at the scene and declined transport to a hospital, according to officials.