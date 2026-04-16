The Brief Two victims and the suspect were found near the station entrance. One victim died at the scene and another was taken to a hospital. The station is closed as trains bypass and shuttle buses run between Morgan Boulevard and Capitol Heights.



A homicide investigation outside the Addison Road Metro station shut down the station early Thursday, Metro Transit Police said.

Authorities responded around 5:15 a.m. for a report of an assault outside the station entrance. Police said two victims and the suspect were found near the entrance. A pipe was recovered at the scene, and the suspect was taken into custody.

One victim was taken to a hospital with non–life‑threatening injuries. A second victim died at the scene.

The station is closed, and trains are bypassing the stop. Shuttle buses are running between Morgan Boulevard and Capitol Heights, and the bus bay remains open.

Metro Transit Police said the suspect did not use the Metro system before the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Homicide investigation closes Addison Road Metro station in Capitol Heights