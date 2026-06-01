Man suspected of killing Virginia deputy apprehended in North Carolina

The man authorities say shot and killed a Virginia law enforcement officer and wounded another has been taken into custody in North Carolina.

What we know:

Michael Puckett was apprehended Sunday night in Surry County, N.C.

RELATED: Carroll County deputy killed, another wounded; armed suspect at large

Michael Puckett (Carroll County Sheriff's Office and Warsaw Police Department)

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on Fancy Gap Highway around 9:26 p.m. Friday after a family member requested a welfare check. When two deputies arrived, they encountered Puckett, who authorities say opened fire. Deputies returned fire.

Both deputies were struck. One deputy, identified as Deputy Logan Utt, died from his injuries. Utt was a military veteran who joined the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in 2023. The second deputy was hit in his ballistic vest and is reported to be in stable condition.

In a statement, the department said its "hearts are with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the family of the deputy who lost his life in the line of duty, the deputy who remains hospitalized, and the families of both deputies impacted by this heartbreaking tragedy."

Puckett is facing murder charges.