No suspect in custody after 1 killed, 2 injured in overnight shooting in Prince George's County

Prince George’s Police are investigating an overnight homicide and the search for a suspect is ongoing.

Police say just before 2 a.m., officers responded to the 6300 block of Marlboro Pike for a shooting.

Once they got to the scene, police found a man shot and declared him dead on scene.

A short time later, another man was found shot and was taken to an area hospital. Prince George’s County Police say he’s in stable condition.

Also related to this incident, according to Prince George’s County Police, a woman was somehow hurt in all of this, but not shot. So two men shot, one killed, and another woman injured, but not by gunfire.

Prince George’s County police say they’re still working on a motive in the shooting.

FOX 5 has reviewed public social media posts indicating there was a car meetup in the overnight hours as well, but we’re still working to confirm if the shooting was connected to that.

Our David Kaplan is continuing to work and learn more details about this story. He spoke with business owners in this strip mall who said police were in the area until late morning.

Prince George’s County Police say they’re continuing the investigation.