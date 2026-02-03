Man found dead in frigid cold after being shot in Oxon Hill, police say
OXON HILL, Md. - A man was shot and killed in Oxon Hill Tuesday night, police say.
What we know:
According to police, officers responded to the 6100 block of Oxon Hill Road around 9:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, they found a man outside with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
What we don't know:
Detectives are still working to establish suspect(s) and a motive in this case.
No additional information about the victim has been released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George's County Police Department.