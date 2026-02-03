Expand / Collapse search

Man found dead in frigid cold after being shot in Oxon Hill, police say

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published  February 3, 2026 11:17pm EST
The Brief

    • A man was shot and killed in Oxon Hill Tuesday night.
    • The victim was found outside in the frigid cold. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
    • Police do not have a suspect at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.

OXON HILL, Md. - A man was shot and killed in Oxon Hill Tuesday night, police say.

What we know:

According to police, officers responded to the 6100 block of Oxon Hill Road around 9:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting. 

Upon arrival, they found a man outside with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

What we don't know:

Detectives are still working to establish suspect(s) and a motive in this case. 

No additional information about the victim has been released at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George's County Police Department.
 

