Police ID teen struck, killed on Maryland roadway

Detectives have identified the teen struck and killed on a Maryland roadway over the weekend in Montgomery County.

Teen identified

James Evert Anderson,16, of Kensington was struck by a vehicle on Sunday evening near University Boulevard West and St. Paul Street in Kensington. He died at the scene.

Police believe Anderson was crossing the westbound lanes of University Boulevard West when he was struck by a white 2023 Nissan Murano traveling westbound.

Info sought

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 240-773-6620.

