Police ID suspects arrested after Navy Yard stabbing

The Brief Two suspects were arrested after a stabbing in Navy Yard.

Police say the victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tiana Robinson and Kenneth Evans face assault charges.

Two people were arrested Wednesday night after an argument allegedly led to a stabbing in Washington, D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood, police said.

The incident happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 100 block of M Street. Officers identified the suspects as 31-year-old Tiana Robinson and 29-year-old Kenneth Evans, both of D.C.

Victim hospitalized

During the fight, one of the suspects reportedly pulled a knife and stabbed a victim, who was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Robinson faces a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon (knife), while Evans was charged with simple assault.