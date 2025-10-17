Police ID suspects arrested after Navy Yard stabbing
WASHINGTON - Two people were arrested Wednesday night after an argument allegedly led to a stabbing in Washington, D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood, police said.
The incident happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 100 block of M Street. Officers identified the suspects as 31-year-old Tiana Robinson and 29-year-old Kenneth Evans, both of D.C.
Victim hospitalized
During the fight, one of the suspects reportedly pulled a knife and stabbed a victim, who was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Robinson faces a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon (knife), while Evans was charged with simple assault.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Police Department.